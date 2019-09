Cardi B Just Got Real About Getting Her Breasts Done After Giving Birth

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the rapper and new mom to Kulture Kiari Cephus did exactly that, revealing that she recently went under the knife to have her breasts done after pregnancy . Cardi first told fans she planned to get the procedure in an Instagram video back in September, fittingly captioned, "Kulture did me bad ?." She told the publication, "I just got my boobs redone. I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out."