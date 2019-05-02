Cardi B let us know with her first Billboard number one hit "Bodak Yellow" that no one would ever out work her. And with her memorable red carpet appearances and numerous fashion magazine covers, she's proving that no one can out dress her, either. On Wednesday, she hit the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, wearing a yellow two-piece number adorned with glittering embellishment and of course, nails to match.
Cardi's killer red carpet look comes as no surprise to us. Belcalis Almanzar topped best-dressed lists back on Grammys night when she appeared on the red carpet in vintage Mugler. It was the second time in 25 years that the house presented several looks from the archives to dress a celebrity, NBD. Her next turn on the red carpet may be at Monday's Met Gala. An avid fan of campy brands like Moschino, Cardi B and her stylist Kollin Carter will undoubtedly do this year's theme justice.
But for now, the rapper goes into the BBMAs with 21 nominations, more than any other artist. And we're predicting that she'll take home one of the biggest honors of the night: The Top Artist of the Year Award. Because, like she rapped on the aforementioned song, "I was born to flex." And flex she does.
