Cardi's killer red carpet look comes as no surprise to us. Belcalis Almanzar topped best-dressed lists back on Grammys night when she appeared on the red carpet in vintage Mugler. It was the second time in 25 years that the house presented several looks from the archives to dress a celebrity, NBD. Her next turn on the red carpet may be at Monday's Met Gala. An avid fan of campy brands like Moschino, Cardi B and her stylist Kollin Carter will undoubtedly do this year's theme justice.