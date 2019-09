In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight , Cardi said that she hopes being honest about her surgery helps other people. "I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,"' she said. "It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change." With a successful launch event for her second collection with Fashion Nova complete, we hope Cardi gets the time she needs to heal.