Cardi B Just Got Real About Getting Her Breasts Done After Giving Birth

A huge part of the reason why we love Cardi B — aside from her music that gets us through workouts and work commutes — is that she always keeps it real. Whether she's showing off her natural hair on Instagram, giving live commentary from laser appointments, or giving an occasional glimpse into motherhood, you can always count on Cardi to tell it like it is.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the rapper and new mom to Kulture Kiari Cephus did exactly that, revealing that she recently went under the knife to have her breasts done after pregnancy. Cardi first told fans she planned to get the procedure in an Instagram video back in September, fittingly captioned, "Kulture did me bad ?." She told the publication, "I just got my boobs redone. I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out."
This isn't the rapper's first time speaking out about her experiences with plastic surgery: In 2018, Cardi candidly addressed her butt augmentation, telling GQ that she paid $800 (£600) for illegal, unregulated silicone filler injections in her buttocks in a Queens, NY, basement — a dangerous practice with severe risks, including death. Her revelations leave plenty of room for mummy shamers, but given Cardi B's unfiltered approach to, well, everything, we can expect the rapper to continue to do what she wants, no matter what anyone has to say.
