21 Celebrity Tattoos That Made Headlines In 2018

A lot of seriously strange, exciting, and heartbreaking moments happened in 2018: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber eloped; there were two royal weddings (both featured messy buns); and we found out Bradley Cooper can sing suspiciously well. But still, none of that tops the constant barrage of shocking celebrity tattoos we had to endure this year. You know what they say: Every time a bell rings,
an angel gets it wings a celebrity gets a new tattoo.
Stars like Ariana Grande, Brooklyn Beckham, even Ben-friggin-Affleck showed off new tattoos this year. Some were big, some were small, some had meaning, some were for fun, and some are already gone. If you weren't scrolling through Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat constantly (like us), you probably missed some of the famous tattoos that made headlines.
So, keep clicking to relive all the memorable celebrity ink that was revealed in 2018.