Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Now Have Matching Breakup Tattoos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance has come to an end, but the pair may still be more in sync than we realized.
After she tweeted out a new image from her “Thank U, Next” music video, eagle-eyed fans spotted a new tattoo on Grande’s left ring finger. Grande, dressed as a pitch-perfect Regina George and holding a “Thank U, Next” rendition of the infamous Mean Girls Burn Book, is sporting a small black heart with a tiny arrow pierced through it, just above her knuckle.
The black heart could hold some recent symbolism for Grande. When a fan asked on Twitter if Grande’s recent use of the black heart emoji was particularly significant, Grande first replied, “u reaching reachin baby” — only to tweet out shortly after, “jk i’m empty and my heart is black now so.” (After fans understandably freaked out, Grande added, “kiiiiiiddding (i’m not kidding) kiiiiiiiiddding relax.”)
But it could also be a cover-up — like her ex, who is also sporting a new black heart on the side of his neck. While dating, Grande and Davidson made headlines for their matching ink, and they have made similar headlines since their split for their recent attempts to cover up the tattoos. Davidson’s new ink isn’t necessarily just a nod at a cute emoji — it’s his attempt to cover up the Dangerous Woman bunny ears he got tattooed behind his ear early into his relationship with Grande.
Grande, too, got her new ink on a very telling place: she had Pete’s name tattooed on her left ring finger in small, lowercase cursive, which the new heart now covers.
This wouldn’t be her first reink, either. Per E! News, Grande covered up the word “reborn” inked by her left thumb (Davidson had the word tattooed on his right hand), turning it into a delicate arched laurel or feather.
