These Are Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande’s Next Joint Tattoos

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande wear their hearts on their tattoo sleeves . In case you didn't know how much the engaged couple likes each other from their gushing Instagram comments , they're also making it clear on their bodies via dedicated and matching tattoos , and it's become a game to guess what each new ink means about their relationship. For instance, Davidson's most recent tattoo revealed the name of their pet pig , Piggy Smallz, and while neither of them has announced plans to for new tattoos in the near future, I've decided to compose a list just in case they've run out of ideas. I am likely the number one Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande scholar in the world, and I myself have six tattoos of my own. Maybe one day the three of us can get one together? I'm getting ahead of myself.