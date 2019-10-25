Drake Spent His Birthday With Adele & Kylie Jenner By His Side

Drake is all in his birthday feelings. The guy who famously proclaimed we turn his birthday into a lifestyle turned to Instagram after his second birthday party this week to get a little sentimental. Even better, this message came with a b’day photo of Drake and Adele that proves these two are BFFs — and maybe even future collaborators.
In an extremely earnest post, Drake talked about how hard the past four or five years have been for him, “feeling like people did not like me or resented me for things beyond my control.” But, waking up to a bunch of birthday messages made him realize “how much positive energy and how many unbreakable bonds I have in my life from incredible people. All the messages and posts just reminded me that I am covered in a blanket of love and support and I should never second guess that."
View this post on Instagram
I’ve spent many nights over the last 4 or 5 years feeling like people did not like me or resented me for things beyond my control. I would sometimes settle into this mindset for months at a time. Today I woke up and looked at my phone and realized how much positive energy and how many unbreakable bonds I have in my life from incredible people. All the messages and posts just reminded me that I am covered in a blanket of love and support and I should never second guess that. Thank you for a truly uplifting day. Love you all forever.
Perhaps, though, we should be thanking him. Click to the end of his photo gallery and you’ll get a stunning black and white shot of him and Adele together. Honestly, she never looked happier. Proof that Adele had the best time ever? She also shared a photo of herself from Drake’s party in L.A. with the caption: “Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met.”
Let’s be honest, though, it’s the stuff Drake didn’t put on Instagram from party No. 2 that we all want to know more about. Like Drake reportedly getting flirty with Kylie Jenner. According to Us Weekly, Jenner, who recently split from Travis Scott, “spent the most time near Drake and his friends.” She was “rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”
