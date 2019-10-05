In the wake of rumors about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's recent split, the Astroworld rapper is speaking out about allegations that he cheated on the mother of his daughter.
Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Scott and Jenner, who dated for two years and welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, were taking (at least) a break from their relationship. Jenner confirmed the pair were no longer together on Twitter, but claimed they are on "great terms" and committed to co-parenting.
Advertisement
The internet, however, had a field day speculating about what could be behind the breakup, with some pointing to model Rojean Kar as the other woman in their relationship. Kar shut down the rumors herself, writing in an Instagram story, "It's just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies and leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives."
Now, Scott is also denying cheating allegations on his Instagram. In a story posted Friday, he shared that he was hurt by the rumors.
"It's really affecting when u see false things written about u," he wrote. "Once again these false stories about me are simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real."
More music, less rumors may be on Scott's wishlist, but already his new song is causing a stir. He officially released the track "Highest in the Room," a song which Jenner previously used in a promo for Kylie Cosmetics and which seemingly hints at trust issues in a relationship.
"She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone / I see some things that you might fear / I’m doin' a show, I'll be back soon / That ain't what she wanna hear," Scott sings on the track.
Advertisement