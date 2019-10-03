Kylie Jenner Just Tweeted About Her Breakup With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has confirmed news of her split with partner Travis Scott on Twitter.
"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority," she wrote. This (surprisingly) public statement about her relationship status clears up any conflicting reports or uncertainty around her and Scott's two-year relationship. She also provided context to a buzzy photo of her leaving Tyga's studio early one morning this week.
"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she wrote. "There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
Scott has not yet acknowledged the split on social media, and with a new song out Friday, he likely won't.
Original story follows.
While news of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split may be shocking to us, TMZ reports that there's no elicit reason behind it. In the wake of the bombshell, there are rumors that Jenner is hanging out with ex Tyga, getting close with Jaden Smith, and that the whole thing is a publicity stunt. However, TMZ says it's much simpler: The longtime couple, who share daughter Stormi, simply fell out of love.
The split actually occurred weeks ago following "a very long honeymoon phase," TMZ reports, and the end of Scott's Astroworld tour and Jenner's 22nd birthday bash meant the glitz and glamor of being a couple had died down. Normal life was reportedly a harsh dose of reality for the parents.
Still, TMZ stresses that the break is likely temporary, and that no lines are being drawn in the sand between the two when it comes to co-parenting their daughter.
Original story published below on October 1.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up, according to a report from TMZ. The news comes after Jenner attended Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding in South Carolina with the pair's daughter Stormi Webster.
Jenner and Scott, who have been dating since meeting at Coachella in 2017, reportedly decided to take a break from their relationship weeks ago. Their last public appearance was at the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly. Jenner is featured in the documentary, as is the couple's daughter, who was born in February of 2018.
The couple recently gave intimate details of their love life to Playboy's fall issue, which Scott creative directed. On September 10, Jenner posted an Instagram photo of herself, naked, posing with Scott from the Playboy shoot. So far, Scott hasn't been featured on Jenner's grid since.
"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life," Jenner told Scott during their Playboy interview. "Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."
The pair also joked that, despite what they've heard, having Stormi did not hurt their sex life.
"I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong," Jenner shared.
Weeks ago, fans suspected something was up in the couple's relationship when Jenner posted a selfie with the caption "ain't a game boy." She quickly followed it up with an Instagram story featuring a family photo of Scott and Stormi, suggesting all was well.
According to TMZ, this isn't the first time that Jenner and Scott have split, and that no matter what the future status of their relationship is, they will continue to co-parent Stormi.
Refinery29 has reached out to Scott and Jenner for comment.
