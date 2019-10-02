Looking Back At Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Two-Year Relationship

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott over? On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the parents of Stormi Webster have been on a break for the past few weeks.. Though the report claimed that this isn’t the first time the two called it quits — nor will it likely be the last — it is the first instance of an official breakup between Jenner and Scott making the press.
While we don’t know what’s going on between the maybe-split couple, now seems as good of a time as ever to sift through their relationship milestones. From flirting at Coachella to co-parenting, Jenner and Scott have had quite the journey in their two-year relationship. Will we find out if it’s over for real on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians? TBD, but until then, here’s a breakdown of Jenner and Scott’s relationship timeline.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Can’t Remember When They First Met
The couple was rumored to be “a thing” at Coachella in April of 2017, but in an interview with GQ in July of 2018, Jenner said she has no idea where she and Scott first met.
"We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other — I mean, we just had mutual friends," she said in a video for the outlet. "But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me." We call this an “anti-meet-cute.”
April 2017: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Go On Tour After Coachella
Jenner posts an Instagram of her and Scott hanging at Coachella, sparking romance rumors. Apparently, it was love at first sight, because the two made a serious relationship move shortly after.
“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said: ‘I’m going back on tour—what do we want to do about this? Because we obviously liked each other.’ And I was like: ‘I guess I’m coming with you,’” Jenner explained to GQ. “I just jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him.”
May 2017: Kylie Jenner Becomes Pregnant With Her First Child
Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February of 2018, meaning that she likely became pregnant just a month or so into her relationship with Scott.
May 2017: Kylie Jenner Meets Travis Scott’s Family
Around this time, TMZ reports that Jenner has spent time in Scott’s hometown of Houston and met his family. She also celebrates his 25th birthday in New York City.
May 2017: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hang At The Met Gala
June 2017: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Show Off Their Matching Tattoos
Over Instagram, Jenner and Scott show off their matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles. Later, their love of butterflies will fuel rumors of insect-related baby names.
August 2017: Travis Scott Goes All-Out For Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday
Scott gifts Jenner a diamond-encrusted butterfly choker for her big day. In a particularly Disney prince move, the rapper also hires an orchestra to play for her.
September 2017: Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors Swirl
News breaks that Jenner may be pregnant with Scott’s child. Neither Scott nor Jenner confirms, but Jenner stays out of the public eye almost completely until Stormi’s birth.
February 2018: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Stormi To The World
Surprise! In a 12-minute video dedicated to Stormi, Jenner reveals that, yes, she was pregnant — and that her first daughter was born February 1.
February 2018: Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner A Crazy Pricy Push Present
May 2018: Kylie Jenner Throws Travis Scott A Theme Park Birthday
Scott’s passion for theme parks inspires Jenner to rent out Six Flags for her man’s 26th birthday.
May 2018: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Attend The Met Gala As A Couple
After hanging out at the 2017 Met Gala, Jenner (and her tiny sunglasses) join Scott on the red carpet for the year’s celebration.
July 2018: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Debut Their First Joint Photoshoot
Jenner and Scott appear on the cover of GQ together. In the interview, Scott gushes over his girlfriend and shuts down rumors of the “Kardashian curse.”
"Kylie actually likes me for me,” Scott told the outlet. “I'm not into all the other shit. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different.”
August 2018: Travis Scott Talks Kylie Jenner On Astroworld
The rapper releases his new album, which includes plenty of lines about his girlfriend.
"Passes to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took/Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook," Scott raps on “Sicko Mode,” about Jenner’s near-billionaire status scoring her the cover of Forbes.
Jenner is even featured in the music video for Scott's "Stop Trying To Be God."
November 2018: Kylie Jenner Joins Travis Scott On Tour, Again
Jenner and Stormi hit the road with Scott for his Wish You Were Here Tour. Jenner documents the tour life on her YouTube channel.
December 2018: Travis Scott Says He’s Going To Propose To Kylie Jenner
Scott addresses rumors that he and Jenner are going to get married soon in an interview with Rolling Stone.
"We'll get married soon. I've just got to sturdy up — I've got to propose in a fire way," he said. "It got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.'"
February 2019: Kylie Jenner Attends The Grammys With Travis Scott
One year after giving birth to Stormi, Jenner accompanies the artist to the Grammys, where he is nominated for three awards.
April 2019: Kylie Jenner Says She Wants Another Baby
In a birthday Instagram post for Scott, Jenner gushes over her guy, calling him her “real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one.” She concludes the message with: “Let’s fuck around and have another baby.”
May 2019: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Attend The 2019 Met Gala
View this post on Instagram
we took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫
August 2019: Netflix Releases Travis Scott Documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly
Jenner is featured prominently in the Netflix doc, which follows Scott’s journey to music stardom from his humble beginnings in Houston.
September 2019: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Pose In Playboy Together
Jenner and Scott are featured in the magazine’s “Pleasure” issue. In addition to joking that their sex life was not harmed by Stormi’s birth, Jenner shares how the two are really just a “normal” couple.
“After [Stormi] falls asleep, we watch a lot of TV and we get lost in the theater room and just watch a whole lot of shows and movies,” said Jenner. “We usually fight over what TV show we’re going to watch. We have a lot of fun together. We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”
September 2019: Rumors Swirl That There’s Drama With Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
An Instagram selfie of Jenner with the caption “ain’t a game boy” has fans thinking that there’s trouble in paradise. Later, Jenner posts an Instagram story of a family photo with her and Scott, suggesting all is well.
October 2019: TMZ Announces Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Broke Up
Though not confirmed, on October 1, TMZ reports that Jenner and Scott have split, at least temporarily. They are reportedly committed to co-parenting and could get back together as they have allegedly done in the past.
October 2019: Reports Claim That Kylie Jenner Really Wanted Another Baby
A day after the split, news breaks that Jenner reportedly wanted to give Stormi a sibling, according to a source for People, but had “trust issues” with Scott that prevented that.
