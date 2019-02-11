Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Perfected Their Kim & Kanye Red Carpet Pose

Want to be an award show power couple? You need a powerful red carpet pose. And Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott may have borrowed one from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Lipkit queen Jenner and Grammy-nominated Scott may be moguls in their own right, but that doesn't mean they can't snag some red carpet inspiration from Jenner's big sister.
Upon hitting the Grammy red carpet, it was clear that Jenner and Scott's cozy red carpet pose was a mirror image of KimYe at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016.
The couples' respective outfits couldn't be more different. Jenner is mostly covered up in a cool pale pink ensemble, while Scott rocks a dark suit for the 2019 ceremony. By contrast, West wore a far more casual white tee shirt, pants, and sneakers, while Kardashian made the sheer look "a thing."
But, just as Kardashian and West did at MTV's 2016 award show, Stormi Webster's parents looked ultra affectionate. Both pics feature West and Scott standing behind their lady loves in a protective, sweet pose. Both men have a hand on their wifey's hip. (Okay, so Scott and Jenner aren't technically married yet, but they do love that term.)
So, was this affectionate posturing a deliberate callback, or are Jenner and Scott just feeling KimYe-levels of cuddly? Either way, it's all cute.
