A Bunch Of New Artists Were Just Confirmed To Play At The Grammys

The Grammys is moving right along from that Ariana Grande drama with a brand new list of performers. On Wednesday, the Recording Academy announced that Chloe X Halle, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, St. Vincent, and Travis Scott will be joining the show's lineup, with Yolanda Adams, Andra Day, and Fantasia teaming up to honor Aretha Franklin.
This handful of performers will join the list of previously announced artists: J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug.
Advertisement
Lady Gaga's addition to the lineup is notable for fans of A Star is Born — she was nominated for Record of the Year for "Shallow," the hit song sung by Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the movie. She's also up for Song Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Pop Solo Performance (for "Joanne," not "Shallow").
Many think this means Gaga will be performing her signature A Star Is Born duet this weekend. However, with Bradley Cooper across the pond at the BAFTAs, she may have to perform solo.
Gaga and Cooper will, however, be performing "Shallow" together at the Oscars. After that surprise Las Vegas performance back in January, it's kind of like Jackson and Ally really are going on tour.
Advertisement