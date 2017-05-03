Kim Kardashian Was Reunited With Her One True Love After The Met Gala

Much has been made of Kanye West missing this year's Met Gala, but Kim Kardashian wasn't without a date: She had her phone, baby.
In new Instagrams shared by the reality star and Kimoji goddess early this morning (click through to view), it's revealed that her Met Gala after-party experience consisted of hanging out in a hotel room with younger sister Kylie Jenner and reconnecting with technology. We assume she was using her iPhone to check on Kanye and the kids back in Los Angeles, but her ability to maintain eye contact with the gadget is both impressive and, like, so Kim.
Skipping the party circuit is in line with how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star approached Anna Wintour's epic fashion event this year. Though her gowns in the past have been heavy on bling, she opted for a simple white off-the-shoulder design from Vivienne Westwood Couture. She also went without jewelry, which is no doubt a nod to her Paris robbery last October.
Kardashian is also taking a more low-key approach. She recently spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about avoiding a "flashy" lifestyle following her burglary.
"I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful," she told the talk show host. "But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t."
You do you. Frankly, we'd take some FaceTime and room service over a paparazzi-packed party any day.