While the Met Gala was filled to the brim with celebrities and icons wearing the most innovative fashion, one person was notably absent: Kanye West. Luckily, Kim Kardashian has an explanation. People reports that the mother of two, while wearing an understated but chic Vivienne Westwood Couture dress, spoke to Vogue on the red carpet about her husband's absence.
"He’s at home," she said, explaining why she showed up solo. "He’s been taking some time off and really loving that."
Instead, the Kardashian was there with her sisters — except she was having trouble, well, finding them.
Advertisement
"Have you seen my sisters?" she asked Vogue. "That’s the question — are they inside? We’re all solo, so we were texting on the way here."
Eventually, they managed to meet up, as evidenced by the incredible photo Kylie Jenner took of a gaggle of celebrities in the bathroom.
Kanye's absence wasn't necessarily a shock, since a source told People the day of the Gala that the rapper would be sitting this one out.
"He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids," the source said. "Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo."
And before you get any ideas, this isn't a slight against the Met Gala specifically, either. It just so happens that the event came and went before the father was ready to re-enter public life.
"It had nothing to do with the Met Gala," a source updated the magazine. "It was more about the stress and pressure of a big red carpet. He just wasn’t quite there yet."
Kanye has been scaling back on his public appearances ever since he was hospitalized back in November. The hospitalization was voluntary and followed a few weeks of erratic behavior, which included cutting shows short and going on rants on stage.
It's important that Kanye continues to get the rest and care he needs, even if that means sitting out big and fancy events. There's always next time!
Advertisement