Wait Until You See What Travis Scott Bought Kylie Jenner For Her Birthday

Teen Vogue explains that last Thursday, Jenner celebrated her birthday in high style. She was honoured with a surprise party which featured an ice sculpture shaped like her actual body and her family served up a cake with her face on it. Nobody can blame any of the Kardashians for not being all about their brands after seeing Kylie's name spelled out in gold balloons and having her likeness all over the party. But what happened before the big bash may be what gives fans reason to ooh and aww.