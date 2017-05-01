Kylie Jenner Brought All Of Her Friends To Travis Scott's Birthday

As any Spice Girl knows, if you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends. That could be why Kylie Jenner brought her friends to Travis Scott's birthday on Sunday, further fueling rumors that the two are striking up a relationship.
After Kylie and longtime beau Tyga broke up back in April, she took some time by herself. However, after the 19-year-old was spotted with Scott at Coachella last weekend, bystanders noticed some sparks.
“Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay,” a source at the event told People. “After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.”
Advertisement
Then, the pair attended a basketball game together, sitting courtside like all famous couples do at one point or another.
Once you're in with Kylie's crew, you're in for life, and everyone from Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid showed up at Cipriani in New York City on Sunday to support the 24-year-old rapper on his birthday before his concert at Terminal 5. If these pictures are any indication, Kylie's pals are totally on board with the alleged relationship, feeling comfortable enough to have a full-on photoshoot during the celebration.
There were also some candid snaps of the group having a blast, tangled up in each other in a booth.
As much as we want to know whether or not Kylie and Travis have made things official, we also know that the social media star has other things on her plate as well. Most recently, she released a new liquid lipstick collection in collaboration with sister Kim Kardashian, filled with all the creamy nudes you could ever ask for. She's also hard at work filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and celebrating the show's 10 year anniversary by partying it up in the studio.
But what's work without a little play? Let's cross our fingers this rumored couple makes their official debut soon.
Advertisement