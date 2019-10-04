You Missed The Kylie Jenner Reference In Travis Scott’s New Song, Didn’t You?

Travis Scott’s highly-anticipated new song “Highest In the Room” seemingly includes references to his relationship with Kylie Jenner.
Scott and Jenner split up earlier this week after more than two years of dating, with reports adding that the split may not be permanent. The couple shares daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in February of 2018. Days after the news of their breakup hit the internet, Jenner confirmed on Twitter that she and Scott are on “great terms” and that their “main focus” is their daughter.
Now, some fans suspect Scott's new song, released just a few days after their breakup, has a lot to do with his on-off relationship with Jenner. Specifically, the cheating rumors that plagued them not only when they were "on," but also now that they are "off."
In the first verse of the new track, Scott sings: “She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone/I see some things that you might fear/I’m doin' a show, I'll be back soon/That ain't what she wanna hear.”
“He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” a source told People. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”
At the end of the video, Scott breathes out smoke and the clouds form a woman’s naked figure that looks suspiciously like Jenner's.
It’s worth noting that the song isn't brand new to Scott fans, or to Jenner. In April of 2019, months before Scott would officially drop “Highest In the Room,” Jenner used a clip from the song to promote her Kylie Cosmetics’ eyebrow collection in a social video. She chose the portion of the song with the above lyrics, probably because they're about her.
K Y B R O W S coming 4/29 @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/GR2roBUDVG— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 22, 2019
If "Highest In the Room" is about Jenner, then she has no problem with Scott singing about their love life, even when it's rocky.
Refinery29 reached out to Jenner and Scott for comment.
