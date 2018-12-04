Travis Scott wants you to know that when it comes to his relationship with Kylie Jenner, there is no trouble in paradise—or rather, in Astroworld.
While the Kardashian-Jenner clan certainly aren't immune to cheating scandals, the rapper has made sure to squash any lingering suspicion of any issues between him and his girlfriend.
After an Instagram user posted a photo of a Scott look-alike (at least, as much as one can be without their face showing) with another woman, he was quick to deny it was him.
"Shit cap ass fuckkkk TMZ ain't post this shit. Trolls working hard today," Scott wrote. "I don't be on balcony wit no thots. That shit lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!!"
Advertisement
He not only replied to the incendiary post once but twice, adding, "Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Think again." He then went as far as to post another note on his Instagram story that read: "Trolls always wanna create some fake shit to destroy real love." He then went "back to celebrating" his song "Sicko Mode" topping the Billboard charts. Things still seem to be going well between the couple, as evidenced by Jenner's vlogs of her travels with Scott on his Astroworld tour.
And as for the "wife" mention, nobody should start tearing out their hair that they somehow missed the wedding of the year. This kind of term of endearment is common between the parents of 10-month-old Stormi. Jenner has called him "hubby" and has captioned a photo on her Instagram story with the engagement ring emoji. While it seems that wedding bells may soon ring, for now the two seem content keeping the rest of the world guessing.
Advertisement