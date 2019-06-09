Since the start of his music career, Drake has topped the charts with songs about women he has loved and lost, with lyrics ranging from emotional to misogynistic. One of the women he’s mentioned? Jennifer Lopez, who briefly had a fling with the rapper back in 2016. Years later, J.Lo’s playfully poking fun at Drake while kicking off her It’s My Party tour.
Here’s what happened: “Hotline Bling,” Drake’s 2015 sad boy hit, started playing during a dance break at J.Lo’s Los Angeles show at The Forum this Friday. After the lyric “You used to call me on your cell phone,” J.Lo paused and joked, “Huh — booty call.”
Advertisement
The quip is a pretty apt response to Drake’s song “Free Smoke” off his 2017 album More Life. “I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back,” he raps in the second verse. On his next album, he got a bit more sentimental, reminiscing that in “2017, I lost a J.Lo” on his track “Diplomatic Immunity.”
Friday night’s performance was the first stop on the singer’s 24-city national tour. She played songs dating back to her 1999 debut album, On the 6, and at one point brought her 10-year-old daughter, Emme, onstage for a duet.
“Tonight, we partied!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for kicking it off with me, LA. See you again tomorrow!”
You can grab tickets to see J.Lo live on her website, but don’t count on Drake making an appearance – J.Lo is now happily engaged to Alex Rodriguez.
Advertisement