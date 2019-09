Jennifer Lopez Confirms Those Drake Rumors & We’re A Little Annoyed

While many of us can probably predict how the J.Lo and Drake saga will end, we can't look away. It's kind of like when you begin bingeing on a new show and can't...stop...watching. According to ET , after attending a panel discussion on Wednesday about her NBC show, Shades of Blue, Lopez veered a little off topic. When the interviewer asked about her relationship with Drake she responded, "He just asked me to do a song with him and that's what we've been doing." Doing? That's what you've been... doing? Many would beg to differ. For several weeks now , J.Lo and Drake have been playing with our emotions. They've posted cozy photos and videos together with no context. We've asked: Are they a couple ? Are they trolling us? Did Drake really dis Rihanna ? The kicker? "We'll see if it's on his next album," she continued. So not only are you playing with our emotions, we can't even be guaranteed a song? It's well known that Drake has no problem soaking up the limelight that comes with a high-profile union . And J.Lo has only recently come off of a messy relationship with her cheating ex , Casper Smart. It's almost too perfect a match. It would be different if they were dating privately. But between the rumors, photos, and videos...guys can you just throw us a bone already?