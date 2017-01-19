Jennifer Lopez Confirms Those Drake Rumors & We’re A Little Annoyed

While many of us can probably predict how the J.Lo and Drake saga will end, we can't look away. It's kind of like when you begin bingeing on a new show and can't...stop...watching. According to ET, after attending a panel discussion on Wednesday about her NBC show, Shades of Blue, Lopez veered a little off topic. When the interviewer asked about her relationship with Drake she responded, "He just asked me to do a song with him and that's what we've been doing." Doing? That's what you've been... doing? Many would beg to differ. For several weeks now, J.Lo and Drake have been playing with our emotions. They've posted cozy photos and videos together with no context. We've asked: Are they a couple? Are they trolling us? Did Drake really dis Rihanna? The kicker? "We'll see if it's on his next album," she continued. So not only are you playing with our emotions, we can't even be guaranteed a song? It's well known that Drake has no problem soaking up the limelight that comes with a high-profile union. And J.Lo has only recently come off of a messy relationship with her cheating ex, Casper Smart. It's almost too perfect a match. It would be different if they were dating privately. But between the rumors, photos, and videos...guys can you just throw us a bone already?
