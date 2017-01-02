Drake has invited us to begin 2017 the way we ended 2016, by speculating about his love life. The theory of the moment is that he's getting all cute and cuddly with Jennifer Lopez to get back at Rihanna. This may sound like a love triangle cooked up in a tabloid reporter's fever dream, but there's a little bit of evidence if you choose to search for it. Namely, the eyewitness accounts that he cut off his Rihanna collaboration, "Work," at his New Year's Eve performance. "Last night at #Hakkasan #Drake played the song 'Work' by Rhianna and said 'that was an old vibe' then had the DJ change the track," Las Vegas Fox News 5 reporter Cherney Amhara tweeted. Amhara and others reported spotting J.Lo in the audience.
Advertisement
Last night at #Hakkasan #Drake played the song "Work" by Rhianna and said "that was an old vibe" then had the DJ change the track. #LasVegas— Chernéy Amhara FOX5 (@CherneyAmharaTV) January 1, 2017
Lopez had previously canceled her own Miami New Year's Eve show to be with family, her manager Benny Medina told People earlier in December. So, Drake is included in that "family" category, since reports have her at his show that night, E! reported. On Wednesday, he posted an extra-snuggly Instagram of them.
The next day, they were caught kissing on video at the Winter Wonderland Prom.
Gossip tea-leaf readers are pointing to the fact that Rihanna just unfollowed Lopez on Instagram as an indication that Drake's old flame takes this romance seriously. The Daily Beast makes the case that Rihanna has reason to be hurt, considering that she looks up to Lopez as a mentor. Skeptics among us could say this is all in the name of promoting the Drake & J.Lo collaboration. In which case, good job, guys. We're hooked on this storyline.
Advertisement