Jennifer Lopez's Ex Accused Of Cheating & Fans Are Outraged

When your last name is Smart, you're really not doing yourself any favors by making a boneheaded move. The jokes just write themselves.
Just ask Casper Smart, who has been dubbed Casper Not So Smart following reports that girlfriend Jennifer Lopez sent him packing after he cheated on her. Her love don't cost a thing, but you've got to have some respect, dude.
“She kicked him out because he cheated on her and he got caught,” a source told People. “It happened two years ago, and he promised he would never do it again and once he did, she was done.
“The truth is, he was cheating and now that it’s over he’s been begging to come back,” the insider added.
Not to worry: Twitter has J.Lo's back. We've rounded up some outraged and incredulous reactions below. Kick rocks, Casper.
Just ask Casper Smart, who has been dubbed Casper Not So Smart following reports that girlfriend Jennifer Lopez sent him packing after he cheated on her. Her love don't cost a thing, but you've got to have some respect, dude.
“She kicked him out because he cheated on her and he got caught,” a source told People. “It happened two years ago, and he promised he would never do it again and once he did, she was done.
“The truth is, he was cheating and now that it’s over he’s been begging to come back,” the insider added.
Not to worry: Twitter has J.Lo's back. We've rounded up some outraged and incredulous reactions below. Kick rocks, Casper.
Advertisement
@people like we will remember his existence without @JLo being there:3— John Kadias (@JohnKadiasWorld) October 17, 2016
Advertisement