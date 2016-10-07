Casper Smart may have lost a girlfriend, but in the aftermath he's gained something that lasts longer than love. The 29-year-old dancer and choreographer split from Jennifer Lopez in August. This week, he revealed a new tattoo that could very well speak to his heartbreak.
Smart's new ink is an inspirational quote — on his thigh, of all places. It reads: "You must embrace the darkness to see the light." Whoa.
Is the line in reference to his breakup from J.Lo, after five years of on-and-off dating? If it is, the message would seem to be that Casper is willing to embrace the difficult pain that comes after a breakup (the darkness) in order to get to a better, happier, more independent place ("the light").
The Daily Mail also points out that the the line is reminiscent of lyrics from Lopez's 2015 song "Feel the Light," which goes: "Feel the light / Shining in the dark of night / Remember what we forgot / I know it's a long shot / But we're bringing it all back."
Casper presented his fresh ink sans comment on Instagram, indicating he's A-okay with keeping us guessing what it means.
