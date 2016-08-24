Jennifer Lopez and Beau "Casper" Smart have broken up, according to People. A source close to the couple told the magazine the pair had an amicable split (no one scrolled through anyone else's phone, ahem, Diddy).
"It wasn't anything dramatic and they were on good terms — it just came to a natural end," People's source said. "They will remain friends and they see each other, but they are not together. It was very amiable."
Lopez, 47 has been on and off with Smart, 29, since 2011. Lopez has previously spoken about how close her ex was to her twins, Emme and Max. In July, Smart took the twins to visit their mom on the set of her new series Shades of Blue.
When the couple celebrated their first year together in 2012, Smart said they never had a big, romantic moment, but rather fell in love very casually just after Lopez split from Marc Anthony, her husband of seven years. "I don't think it was [love at first sight] for either of us," Smart explained on Good Morning America four years ago. "It was just very natural how it happened. There was nothing before, no flirting, nothing."
If it's a lovestruck J.Lo you're after, there's still hope — The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan are both currently streaming on Netflix.
