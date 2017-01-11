Drake Bought J.Lo A $100,000 Diamond Necklace — But I’m Still Not Convinced

Looking at 2017 like... mmmhmmm u gonna get it... #lucky17 #shadesofblue #worldofdance #AllIHave #byebyebirdie #spanishalbum and thats just the beginning... more surprises to come #stayfocused #stayhumble

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:13am PST