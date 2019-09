Drake Bought J.Lo A $100,000 Diamond Necklace — But I’m Still Not Convinced

And then, of course, there was the fact that when both parties posted the above photo, Drake's ex Rihanna (who was previously friendly with Lopez) quickly unfollowed her . And then there were the "leaked" videos of DraLo as a high school prom king and queen , which was either a grand romantic gesture from Drake or the set of an upcoming music video. Even as an admittedly delusional fan of both stars (I will publicly deny the fact that Drake is corny or that J.Lo perhaps isn't the best live vocalist; you call it delusion, I call it dedication), I have to admit that this all seems pretty darn convenient. After all, Mr. Graham is about to kick off a European tour and has an album in the works, and Lopez has a few TV projects coming our way in the coming months — plus a Vegas residency and a collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti (for which I'm already planning to sell my firstborn). Not to mention it's hard to imagine these two as an actual couple. Clearly I don't know either one personally, but come on. Can y'all imagine what a conversation between Jennifer Lopez and Drake would be like? And is Aubrey really prepared to be stepfather to two elementary school-age twins? Could he and Marc Anthony realistically hang out peacefully at Thanksgiving? There's also a sizable 17-year age difference. But hey, age ain't nothing but a number. And true love can grow in the craziest of places...right?! While it may sound like a dream for a person's favorite two celebrities to date one another, get married, and make lots of babies, it might not actually turn out so happily ever after for the obsessive fan. But because I am an obsessive fan, if this is indeed just a publicity ploy , I'm willing to forgive both parties. After all, celebrities have done much worse for a little extra buzz. But J.Lo, I'm still holding on to hope that you'll get back together with your baby daddy . And Drizzy: Just hold on, we're going home. P.S.: When Jenny's done with those diamonds, I'm totally cool with a hand-me-down.