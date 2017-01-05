How Drake Became The Taylor Swift Of Rap

It's no secret that Drake is the most sensitive rapper. He's permanently between women in his songs, longing for one booty call in one track, and ignoring another side-piece in another. It's a fairly typical hip-hop scenario where a rapper has more than a few women to choose from, relationship wise, but in Drake's hands, with songs like "Take Care," "Hate Sleeping Alone," and "Hold On, We're Going Home," he strays from the bad-boy narrative and shows shades of a real hopeless romantic. This all makes for a great persona: a guy with a big Rolex and an even bigger heart, both made of pure gold. With that combination of glamour and gravitas he's also slowly turning into another overly emotional genre-defining artist: Taylor Swift. While Swift doesn't rap (thank god), they are both influential and muse-worthy performers at the forefront of the music industry (we've all seen the dorky Apple Music commercials). It's not difficult to see the similarities between the two. After pretending that they were an item in the fall, they're about one posed Instagram away from a song collaboration (which could have easily already happened behind closed doors and be set to appear on Swift's inevitable upcoming album release), and one PR-stunt from announcing a fake engagement. The art of deceiving fans to sell music is an age-old, and incredibly effective, technique that I'm not here to criticize. I am merely here to share the news that Drake and Swift are essentially the same person. (One just happens to smoke a lot more pot, but I'll let you guys guess which.) They approach fame the same way: Act as relatable as possible, while simultaneously doing the absolute most at all times. In the end, their likeness is pretty interchangeable. One could argue that as much as Drake is the Swift of rap, Swift is the Drake of pop. They're both approachable, inoffensive artists creating music that will, like it or not, define this generation. Here is a breakdown of the metamorphosis of Drake into Swift. And for the cherry on top, maybe he can hit up Kanye West's hairstylist for a little blonde ambition.