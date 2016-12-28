Drake is a hot commodity. I can’t back this up factually, but I’d wager that at least 75% of people that are attracted to men have a huge crush on him. But for him to be one of the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry, his dating history has been ambiguous at best — I’d even go so far as to call it sketchy. Even his Wikipedia page lacks the obligatory “Personal Life” section that typically names the partners and spouses of celebrities. Throughout Drake’s tenure as a superstar, there have been a plethora of names that could have been added to said list.
From strippers to other pop icons, Drake has been romantically linked to more than a dozen women but nothing has ever escalated beyond the level of circumstantial evidence and internet hearsay. Even his most promising rumored relationship with Rihanna appears to be extremely one-sided. The bottom line is that despite his penchant for faux romance in his songs, Drake doesn’t appear to be the serial dater we’d expect him to be. So when the rumors that he and Jennifer Lopez are the next hot couple began surfacing last week, we couldn’t help but feel like we were being trolled.
They fueled these rumors when they both posted pictures of themselves cuddling. I’m part of the 25% of people who like men (sometimes) but aren’t attracted to Drake. So in addition to being one of the first to side-eye this image, I think that I can objectively offer up a few theories on why Drake won’t leave us when it comes to his dating life.
