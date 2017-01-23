Update: J.Lo x Giuseppe Zanotti (Finally!) Dropped

Update: If you ever dreamed of walking in J.Lo's shoes, your opportunity has arrived: The singer's collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti drops finally today.
The collection was first announced last summer, and consists of six styles ranging in bedazzlement. The bling-y kicks don't come cheap: Giuseppe for Jennifer starts at $795 and caps out at just under $1,400.
"I've always been a shoe girl," Lopez told People. “It’s clear that I love gorgeous shoes and boots to make a statement or really complete a look. But it’s so much more than just the appearance of the shoes." Check out the full range here and in the slideshow, ahead.
This story was originally published on July 27, 2016.
Rihanna and Zendaya aren't the only celebrities sprucing up your shoe stash with their own designs these days. Next up is Jennifer Lopez, who is collaborating with Giuseppe Zanotti on a capsule collection called Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez, slated to land early next year, per WWD.
Zanotti is a longtime favorite of red carpet regulars like Selena Gomez, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and J.Lo herself. The shoe designer first met Lopez about co-designing some pieces back in May, WWD reports. Buyers will get a first look at the final samples in August, with the high-end line set to hit retailers in January. Prices are expected to start at $795 — so, these aren't in the same ballpark as those $80 Fenty slides, alas.
Lopez already has "designer" in her multi-hyphenate title, but this is by far her most luxurious project to date. Past designs have allowed her to market to a wider audience at a lower price point, but Lopez told the publication she "hadn’t done a high-end project yet and this seemed like the right time, medium, and designer." (She also raved about the confidence-boosting powers of the designer's shoes.)
This process is also new for Zanotti; he characterizes it as his first real celebrity pair-up. (He's made custom shoes for someone famous, but hasn't collaborated on a full retail range before.) He may be an expert in the craft, but he admits the partnership has been a learning experience: "She gives me suggestions and I give her advice and both of us, we are open to learn," he told WWD.
Imagery hasn't been released, but we can expect a selection of high-heeled shoes, including both platforms and stilettos, as well as a few handbags. Lopez insisted that the final product is not yet ready. But we wouldn't be surprised to spot J.Lo's designs on a celebrity or two well before they hit the retail floor.
The collection was first announced last summer, and consists of six styles ranging in bedazzlement. The bling-y kicks don't come cheap: Giuseppe for Jennifer starts at $795 and caps out at just under $1,400.
"I've always been a shoe girl," Lopez told People. “It’s clear that I love gorgeous shoes and boots to make a statement or really complete a look. But it’s so much more than just the appearance of the shoes." Check out the full range here and in the slideshow, ahead.
This story was originally published on July 27, 2016.
Rihanna and Zendaya aren't the only celebrities sprucing up your shoe stash with their own designs these days. Next up is Jennifer Lopez, who is collaborating with Giuseppe Zanotti on a capsule collection called Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez, slated to land early next year, per WWD.
Zanotti is a longtime favorite of red carpet regulars like Selena Gomez, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and J.Lo herself. The shoe designer first met Lopez about co-designing some pieces back in May, WWD reports. Buyers will get a first look at the final samples in August, with the high-end line set to hit retailers in January. Prices are expected to start at $795 — so, these aren't in the same ballpark as those $80 Fenty slides, alas.
Lopez already has "designer" in her multi-hyphenate title, but this is by far her most luxurious project to date. Past designs have allowed her to market to a wider audience at a lower price point, but Lopez told the publication she "hadn’t done a high-end project yet and this seemed like the right time, medium, and designer." (She also raved about the confidence-boosting powers of the designer's shoes.)
This process is also new for Zanotti; he characterizes it as his first real celebrity pair-up. (He's made custom shoes for someone famous, but hasn't collaborated on a full retail range before.) He may be an expert in the craft, but he admits the partnership has been a learning experience: "She gives me suggestions and I give her advice and both of us, we are open to learn," he told WWD.
Imagery hasn't been released, but we can expect a selection of high-heeled shoes, including both platforms and stilettos, as well as a few handbags. Lopez insisted that the final product is not yet ready. But we wouldn't be surprised to spot J.Lo's designs on a celebrity or two well before they hit the retail floor.