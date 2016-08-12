Though the majority of fans likely know her as the Disney Channel star of K.C. Undercover, 19-year-old Zendaya is coming into her own off-screen, gaining recognition for her crazy-cool red carpet looks. Her cameos at Fashion Weeks, too, have garnered her a reputation as a style star in her own right — so much, in fact, that she actually influenced Céline Dion's recent fashion transformation.
It's no surprise, then, that last spring, Zendaya announced the launch of Daya, her namesake footwear line that's a collaboration with her longtime stylist, Law Roach (who just landed a gig as one of the new judges on America's Next Top Model). Available at Nordstrom, the current collection features six styles in a variety of fall hues (think black, navy, and burgundy) and runs from $70 to $110. (Zendaya tells Refinery29, "I want people to think of my line as luxury shoes at an affordable price.")
Zendaya describes the offering as "fun, fearless, and sexy. The collection is truly made for every type of person. Personally, I don’t like flats. It’s either heels or sneakers for me. But we included a ballet flat because I am aware that everyone needs to feel confident and comfortable."
She continues: "If I could pick one word to describe my personal style, it would be fearless. And that is how I want women to feel when they wear my shoes. My amazing family and friends have really inspired me when designing the collection."
When asked if a full-fledged clothing line is in her future, her answer is quick: "100%," she replies. Needless to say, we'll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled for that. While we're waiting for the moment we can dress head-to-toe in pieces designed by Zendaya, click through to see (and shop!) her current shoe offering.
