All The Top Streaming Artists On Spotify In 2018 Are Men

More problematically is XXXTentacion, who is the No. 3 most streamed artist worldwide and in the U.S., and whose album ? and single "Sad!" both broke the top five. XXX faced censure by Spotify for a brief time earlier this year, when the company announced a code of conduct for promotion on the service (seemingly as a reaction to the #MeToo movement) that they quickly rolled back He was shot and killed in June of this year. XXX has gotten placement on some of the top playlists on the service, including their influential Rap Caviar, which has 10.7 million number of followers and is almost always exclusively programmed with tracks by male artists. XXX is accused of aggravated and domestic battery as well as false imprisonment of the mother of his child along with a slew of witness tampering charges, interviews with police that were released this year seem to confirm he admitted to the acts of abuse against his partner, though those charges against him were dropped posthumously