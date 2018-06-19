XXXTentacion's Team Shares First Statement Since Rapper's Death

Update: XXXTentacion's team has confirmed the death of the 20-year-old rapper in a new statement.
"On June 18, 2018, Jahseh Onfroy—known worldwide as XXXTentacion—tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida. It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team— manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR," his team wrote in a statement to Refinery29. "In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time. XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit. News about memorial services to be issued forthcoming."
Advertisement
On June 18, the Broward Co. Sheriff's Department confirmed that XXXTentacion died after being shot. His cause of death is gun shot wounds. As of this writing, the sheriff's department is considering his death a homicide and are accepting tips.
Original story follows.
The rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, has reportedly been shot in Miami. TMZ reports that the 20-year-old was out shopping for motorcycles when he was shot in his car after a man bearing a gun fired at him in his car.
While his current status is unknown, TMZ reports that the shots may have been fatal.
XXXTentacion made headlines earlier this year when disturbing allegations against him were brought to light. His alleged victim shared details of their relationship which included years of physical and emotional abuse. Simultaneously, XXXTentacion's songs like "Sad!," continued to climb up charts.
Refinery29 has reached out to his reps for comment and will update this post accordingly.
Advertisement