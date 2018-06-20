XXXTentacion's Team Shares First Statement Since Rapper's Death

"On June 18, 2018, Jahseh Onfroy—known worldwide as XXXTentacion—tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida. It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team— manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR," his team wrote in a statement to Refinery29. "In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time. XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit. News about memorial services to be issued forthcoming."