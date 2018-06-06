Rapper XXXTentacion's Alleged Victim Is Being Harassed Online & At Her Job

As the conversation around rapper XXXTentacion's domestic abuse charges get more and more press — thanks, in part, to Spotify's recent flip-flopping on their hateful conduct policy — it's his alleged victim, Geneva Ayala, who is facing the consequences. In an interview with Miami New Times, she opened up about the harassment she's received since coming forward, which has affected everything from her job to her medical issues.
Ayala reported XXXTentacion's, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, alleged abuse to the police on October 8, 2016, following what she says was years of emotional and physical abuse. The specifics of her allegations are extremely difficult to read, especially considering she was pregnant during one of the more severe alleged attacks.
Onfroy has maintained his innocence, accusing Ayala of lying. This has prompted fans to take to her social media to harass her. Her Twitter account was hacked and taken over by an imposter, and her Instagram was deleted after fans reported her posts in overwhelming numbers. Even her GoFundMe, which she set up to raise money for a procedure to repair nerve damage and a fracture near her eye, was deleted after the website received reports from fans that she was lying about the cause of her injuries. GoFundMe has since reactivated the campaign, and by the time of publication she had raised $21,000 of her $25,000 goal.
The harassment follows her offline, as well.
"I can't even go to the mall or Walmart without being noticed and eyed down," she told the MNT. Onfroy's fans began showing up to her job at Dunkin' Donuts on a daily basis to harass her, take her picture, and follow her home. She quit after three weeks.
Now, Alaya is saving up to move "somewhere in the country, where there aren't any people." In the meantime, Onfroy is currently awaiting trial on house arrest.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives of Onfroy for comment.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotlineat 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
