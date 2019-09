Rapper XXXTentacion's Alleged Victim Is Being Harassed Online & At Her Job

Onfroy has maintained his innocence, accusing Ayala of lying. This has prompted fans to take to her social media to harass her. Her Twitter account was hacked and taken over by an imposter, and her Instagram was deleted after fans reported her posts in overwhelming numbers. Even her GoFundMe, which she set up to raise money for a procedure to repair nerve damage and a fracture near her eye, was deleted after the website received reports from fans that she was lying about the cause of her injuries. GoFundMe has since reactivated the campaign , and by the time of publication she had raised $21,000 of her $25,000 goal.