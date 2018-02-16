Story from Music

Everyone Is Crying Happy Tears Over Drake's New Music Video

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Multi-hyphenate artist Drake has proven once again that he's on the top of his professional — and personal — game.
On Friday, the Canadian rapper released his latest video, "God's Plan," from his Scary Hours EP in which he gave away nearly $1 million to people in Miami towards things like scholarships, groceries, youth programs, and local fire stations.
The video opens up with the following message: "The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don't tell the label..." From there, Drake rolls around the Florida town surprising families, partying with fans, and riding an escalator at a local mall.
We hope you copied Drake and used some charcoal toothpaste, because there's no way you won't flash those pearly whites while watching this heartfelt video.
Fans were ecstatic, to say the least. Even supermodel Karlie Kloss could hardly contain herself.
"Can we talk about the God's Plan music video," she tweeted. "@Drake gave away the entire budget to help others."
Another commenter commended Drake for going out and spreading positivity into the world during such a politically and culturally divided time.
"God's Plan says a lot about the kind of person Drake is," he tweeted. "Some people are saying he just did this for the PR. Nah. He did something positive & is sharing that to encourage others to do the same. That's important. We should celebrate people who do good & push others to do good, as well."
There were also a lot of happy tears. Lots and lots of happy tears.
It's easy to see why this video touched so many people. Drake didn't just spread around his money; he spread around his sense of hope. Even he recognized the significance of his actions in an Instagram post in which he called the video "The most important thing I have ever done in my career."
Guess it's time Drake adds "unifier" to his long list of accomplishments!
