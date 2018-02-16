Everyone Is Crying Happy Tears Over Drake's New Music Video

can we talk about the God's Plan music video. @Drake gave away the entire budget to help others ❤️?— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) February 16, 2018
God's Plan says a lot about the kind of person Drake is. Some are saying he just did this for the PR. Nah.— Sam Whiteout (@samwhiteout) February 16, 2018
He did something positive & is sharing that to encourage others to do the same. That's important.
We should celebrate people who do good & push others to do good, as well. https://t.co/UoPeQRexUC
Drake used his marketing budget for his single “God’s Plan” video to uplift the lives of others. He spent the entire $1 million dollar budget to change lives.... Drake is such a great human being. pic.twitter.com/UiiD7LUhSK— FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) February 16, 2018
The video for "God's Plan" is so good and happy tear-inducing!!— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 16, 2018
Also: This woman's reaction to @Drake is ?https://t.co/ROWgVKUzQU pic.twitter.com/utOVOqMtcY
I am in tears with the God’s Plan video. What a caring soul. Now that’s what you do with wealth. You thank God for it all and remember to always give back. Beautiful. Incredible. A true man.— Ale (@therealXJANDRA) February 16, 2018
“god’s plan” is probably one of Drakes’s best music videos I’ve ever watched. i cried before it could even start.— ????. (@OGNICKI_) February 16, 2018
