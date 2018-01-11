Proof That Drake Is The Beauty Guru We Never Knew We Needed

Chrissy Teigen isn't the only one who's wondered what Drake does all day. When he's not dancing with Rihanna on stage — or turning out hits, of course — we truly have no idea. (Really, just try and find off-duty photos.) For all those that have wondered, we might have finally cracked the case thanks to one Instagram sleuth, one Instagram troll, and one perfectly crafted clapback from Drake himself.
Five days ago, Drake posted a slew of Instagram photos from what looks like the same event/party/secret album release party (a girl can dream). But one photo, the first in the trio of uploads, seems to have gotten some added attention after the rapper called out one particular trolling comment. Noticing one minuscule detail of the photo, the follower wrote, "Lmao All that money and ur teeth don’t look clean."
Advertisement
The comment was referring to a tiny smudge that could — or could not — be a string of broccoli floret stuck on Drake's front tooth. But @jaydaddydollars be damned, because Drake would not let that kind of rumor swirl around the internet if he had the power to stop it — so he did. Almost two hours later, Drake responded with the kind of reaction only Drake could formulate: "I have a pink diamond in my tooth…I brush with activated charcoal before any club night where I will see baddies know dattttttttttt."
Not only did we just find out that Drake boasts flossy teeth jewelry — and actually reads his comments, which is another clue to his daily activities — but also that he's on-board with one of our favorite beauty trends: charcoal everything.
Similar to charcoal masks, our Sunday night self-care pastime, using activated charcoal toothpaste is like using a vacuum to draw out impurities on your teeth. Basically, red wine and coffee stains don't stand a chance. While the process isn't the prettiest in the world, Drake just proved it's the rapper's beauty secret we never knew we needed.
Advertisement