Spotify Has Muted R. Kelly & XXXTentaction By Deleting Them From Playlists

In a statement, Spotify addressed how the code addresses content made by problematic artists like Kelly and XXXTentacion. Saying in a statement that they've thought "long and hard" about how to deal with content from creators who "have demonstrated hateful conduct personally," Spotify ultimately decided not to go so far as to remove their music from the platform, but to decline to promote it. "While we don’t believe in censoring content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, we want our editorial decisions - what we choose to program - to reflect our values. So, in some circumstances, when an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful (for example, violence against children and sexual violence), it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator," the company says.