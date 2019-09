Time's Up Calls Out Apple, Spotify In Boycott Against R. Kelly

Hours after Time's Up revealed their mission to #MuteRKelly, the performer's team has released a statement denying all claims against their client. In a statement to Buzzfeed , Kelly's team allege that he "supports the pro-women goals of the Time’s Up movement," and since he is a "famous" celebrity, he is unfairly being used to draw attention to the Time's Up movement. The statement also maintains that Kelly is the "target of a greedy, conscious and malicious conspiracy to demean him, his family and the women with whom he spends his time." They added: "We fully support the rights of women to be empowered to make their own choices. Time’s Up has neglected to speak with any of the women who welcome R. Kelly’s support, and it has rushed to judgment without the facts."