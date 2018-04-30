Time's Up Calls Out Apple, Spotify In Boycott Against R. Kelly

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC pic.twitter.com/TYmDRVIH00— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 30, 2018
I stand with the women of #timesup#muterkelly. https://t.co/B0yaRj7zdZ— John Legend (@johnlegend) April 30, 2018
All, all, all in together girls...??????— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 30, 2018
It’s going DOWN!! #muterkelly once and for all! https://t.co/uJKX0yoQyf
YES! As I’ve said 1000x, R. Creepy has to GO. I’m not here for the discussions about “separating the man from his music.” I refuse to separate a man from his serial abuse of black women. BLACK WOMEN AND GIRLS ARE VALUABLE. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC https://t.co/9TtfeV8DGB— Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 30, 2018
I stand with the women of color in @TIMESUPNOW in demanding an appropriate investigation and inquiry into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse. Enough is enough. #MuteRKelly #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/9cO3u6JoHu— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 30, 2018
We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/PYvTdIr6iv— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 30, 2018
Today we join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on safety & dignity for all women. We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color & their families for over two decades now. #WOC #TIMESUPhttps://t.co/CG7Y5ZmKyR— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 30, 2018