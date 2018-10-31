Spotify's Premium Family Plan Now Comes With A Google Home Mini

Starting tomorrow, Spotify's premium family plan will be an even better deal, thanks to its new collaboration with Google Home. Family plan subscribers, whether you're just signing up this week or you already have a plan, can get a Google Home Mini, which retails for $49, as part of your membership.
The family plan is already a pretty great deal. For $14.99 per month up to six family members – or friends that are like family – can enjoy unlimited access to music and offline playlists. Streaming services have finally caught on to how their users' share services and are creating plans and promotions catered to this audience. You can have your playlists and listen to them, too, and thanks to this new collaboration, you can do it all hands free.
Advertisement
"We’re excited to be partnering with Google Home to bring the magic of voice to our Spotify Premium Family subscribers. After all, what’s more fun than sharing the music you love with the people you love," says Alex Norström, Chief Premium Business Officer. "For Family Plan subscribers, enjoying those moments will only get better. Now anytime their favorite artists comes up, they can simply say 'Hey Google, turn it up!'"
Voice Match on Google Home can identify up to six people, conveniently as many people as you can have on a Spotify family plan, which means you can each have a personalized set up.
Another bonus: by getting the Google Home Mini for free, you'll have one less thing to add to your Black Friday shopping list.
A couple caveats: you have to be in the United States and either sign up for, or already be the master account holder of a family plan subscription. The promotion begins tomorrow, November 1, 2018, and runs through December 31, 2018, so be sure to take advantage of it now so that all of your upcoming holidays can have the perfect, handsfree soundtrack.
Advertisement