THIS Is The Secret To Cheaper Netflix

With your credit card information linked to your iTunes or Google Play account, or conveniently saved in your desktop browser, it's way too easy to start racking up purchases — especially those monthly subscriptions that sneak up on you, slowly siphoning money away from your checking account long after you stop loving an app.
Luckily, there are some tips and hacks you can use to get the best apps and services, but for a fraction of the price. In fact, if you followed all of our suggestions, you could save up to $500 a year, and get more free and discounted apps on top of those savings, too. That's enough for a relaxing weekend getaway!
If you're ready to figure out how to save some extra bucks on your mobile apps and subscriptions, read on.
