Halsey Just Got A Huge Marilyn Manson Tattoo — & Fans Are Divided

No matter how much the tattoo has people talking, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised at all. Last fall, Halsey was seen performing in a button-up shirt adorned with Manson’s image . And last month, the singer turned to another musical influence when adding a neck tattoo to her collection. (The design? “ I’m a loser baby ,” lyrics from the 1994 Beck song.) If three makes a trend, we're interested to see what music-inspired ink she chooses next. If her latest SNL performance is any indication, something tells us a G-Easy homage is off the table.