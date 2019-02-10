Story from Music

Did Halsey Call Out G-Eazy For Cheating On Her In Her SNL Performance?

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Halsey took the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend, as both host and musical guest, and performed what some people are calling her most vulnerable song to date. In keeping with the transparency of the song’s lyrics, the singer’s stage art was a series of written messages, the biggest of which read, “I'm so sorry Ashley I cheated.”
Fans of Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, believe she was revealing how her relationship with rapper G-Eazy actually ended. We know the song she performed, “Without Me,” is about him, but neither of the performers has spoken publicly confirming why the relationship ended. “In New Orleans,” “In Minneapolis,” “At home in Los Angeles,” the words projected on the stage read as she sang the emotional ballad backed by little more than a grand piano behind her.
In a January interview with Glamour, Halsey spoke about how she felt immense pressure to comment on their split, but eventually decided against it. “The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” she explained. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”
She and G-Eazy, who first went public with their relationship in September 2017, announced that they were “taking some time apart” in July 2018. Between “Without Me” and being linked to British rocker Yungblud, it seems as though Halsey has moved on.
