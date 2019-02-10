Halsey took the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend, as both host and musical guest, and performed what some people are calling her most vulnerable song to date. In keeping with the transparency of the song’s lyrics, the singer’s stage art was a series of written messages, the biggest of which read, “I'm so sorry Ashley I cheated.”
Fans of Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, believe she was revealing how her relationship with rapper G-Eazy actually ended. We know the song she performed, “Without Me,” is about him, but neither of the performers has spoken publicly confirming why the relationship ended. “In New Orleans,” “In Minneapolis,” “At home in Los Angeles,” the words projected on the stage read as she sang the emotional ballad backed by little more than a grand piano behind her.
OH DAMN HALSEY EXPOSING G-EAZY WITH THE BACKDROP TO HER SNL PERFORMANCE THAT SAYS “I’m sorry Ashley I cheated in New Orleans in Minneapolis in Austin at home in Los Angeles more places I can’t even remember”— ? (@Fendiprintsonnn) February 10, 2019
Ashley is HALSEY with the letters rearrangedpic.twitter.com/gWC5prL6Cz
IMAGINE EXPOSING YOUR EX ON SNL. HAIL TO THE QUEEN @halsey pic.twitter.com/6qIgOl4hdN— melanie (@capn_mel) February 10, 2019
halsey really said fuck it and used her ex's apology as her fucking backdrop for snl huh #HalseyonSNL— mel (@M0THERLOVE) February 10, 2019
In a January interview with Glamour, Halsey spoke about how she felt immense pressure to comment on their split, but eventually decided against it. “The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” she explained. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”
She and G-Eazy, who first went public with their relationship in September 2017, announced that they were “taking some time apart” in July 2018. Between “Without Me” and being linked to British rocker Yungblud, it seems as though Halsey has moved on.
