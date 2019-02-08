You Can Now Use Ulta Rewards Points To Get Your Brows Done

One of the best parts about shopping a beauty superstore — like Ulta Beauty — is that it's a real experience. Walk in at 11 a.m. after Saturday brunch, and you could spend the entire afternoon swatching every single shade of Kylie's lipstick down your forearm before getting a blowout, a quick facial, and a brow wax — all without stepping foot outside.
And if you need a reason to hit up the closest Ulta store this weekend, we've got it. The brand just announced a huge change to its Loyalty Rewards program. The newest perk (amongst others) is that all members will be able to redeem their points — which are accrued with every dollar spent on beauty products — on Ulta Beauty's in-store salon services.
Beyond the shelves (and more shelves) of mascara, eyeshadow palettes, and hairdryers — most Ulta Beauty storerooms are sprinkled with small salon kiosks and beauty counters. There's The Salon at Ulta Beauty, where you can get a haircut, color, or a quick blowout. For a personalized facial, you can stop by the Dermalogica Skin Bar. The MAC makeup counter offers shoppers step-by-step makeup tutorials. Plus, there's the beloved Benefit Brow Bar, where you can get your brows shaped, tweezed, waxed, or tinted by one of Benefit's pro aestheticians.
Ordinarily, all those add-on services would cost you money out of your own pocket. But now, you can use your Ulta Rewards Points to pay for them. Which means that the service of your choice will be price-chopped — possibly even free — depending on how many points you've stocked up. It's just more incentive to buy that hot, new product for your beauty routine while — just think, you could get a free brow wax out of it.
