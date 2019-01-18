Mid-January is usually where New Year's resolutions go to die, but if your "new year, new me" goals involved developing better skin-care habits (ours surely did), you're in luck: Ulta Beauty is doing you a solid when it comes to sticking to your game plan.
Whether you want to be better about washing your face every night or finally tackle your lingering hyperpigmentation by summer, the beauty giant has unveiled a massive sale that features daily deals on your favorite skin-care brands to encourage you to do just that. And when we said massive, we meant it: Ulta Beauty is offering a full 50% off on multiple products for nearly three full weeks, with new products getting their prices slashed every day.
The Love Your Skin Event officially kicked off on January 6th (online and in stores) and will continue to run through the 26th. From under-eye creams to acne cleansers, there's something for every skin concern — so be sure to check out the last week of steals that will help you stay on top of your skin-care A-game in 2019, ahead.
