After years of promising to cut back on cheese and hit the gym daily come January 1st, we've come to accept that most resolutions — big or small — are more of a work in progress than an instant transformation. But even though a new year doesn't guarantee waking up a brand-new person overnight, it's still the perfect opportunity to reset your intentions for the next 12 months and recommit to your goals. As part of our 2019 ambitions, we’ve set our sights on brighter, healthier skin.
Last year, we spent months testing cream-of-the-crop products that targeted our various concerns; this year, we’re buckling down on achieving real results by making skin-care resolutions worth sticking to. We're adding new serums to our rotation to clear up acne scars, carving out more time for masking, and making smart investments to cut back on waste. Ahead, the promises we're keeping to make 2019 our most glowing year yet...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.