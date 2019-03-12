Ulta Just Dropped Its Birthday Gifts For Spring & Summer Babies

If you're not already an Ultamate Rewards Member — with a shiny orange-and-pink credit card that earns you loyalty points every time you shop at Ulta Beauty — now's an opportune time to sign up. Not only because there's an Ulta mega-sale happening over the next 21 days, but also because you can score a free beauty product just for being born.
Similar to Sephora's Insider loyalty program, Ulta's is comprised of three tiers — Ultamate Rewards, Platinum Ultamate Rewards, and Diamond Ultamate Rewards. They all differ in perks depending on the amount you spend annually, but you get a free birthday gift at each spending level regardless. And there's no cost to join — all you need is an email address.
Ulta isn't revealing its birthday gifts for the entire calendar year just yet, but the retailer did just unveil its exclusive freebies for members born between March and June. If you're signed up for the rewards program, you can pick up them up at your local Ulta store during your birthday month. Scroll through to check them out, and keep this guide handy as your big day approaches. We'll be updating it throughout the year — especially for you fall and winter babies.
