Ulta Just Dropped Its Birthday Gifts For Spring & Summer Babies

Ulta isn't revealing its birthday gifts for the entire calendar year just yet, but the retailer did just unveil its exclusive freebies for members born between March and June. If you're signed up for the rewards program, you can pick up them up at your local Ulta store during your birthday month. Scroll through to check them out, and keep this guide handy as your big day approaches. We'll be updating it throughout the year — especially for you fall and winter babies.