Sephora Just Made A Huge Change To Its Beauty Insider Program

The only thing better than buying new beauty products is being rewarded for buying new beauty products with even more new beauty products. If you're a member of Sephora's loyalty beauty program, you already know this from experience. But if you've been holding strong to that VIB status since Lin-Manuel Miranda was playing Alexander Hamilton on Broadway, the retailer recently made a few updates to its Beauty Insider Program point system that you might want to know about.
So, what's changed? Now, members of all three Beauty Insider Program tiers — Insider, VIB, and Rouge — will get to choose a gift during their birthday month from Drunk Elephant or Kat Von D, while VIB and Rouge cardholders are exclusively offered the option of a third gift set that changes on a monthly basis. VIB and Rouge members (sorry, Insiders) are now also able to customize their perks by choosing from three additional benefits, including aggregating points in their account, a deluxe in-store makeover experience (which can be shared with a friend), or free express shipping.
As you'll recall, back in August, Sephora adjusted the point system so that the number of points you earn per purchase depends on your membership tier: Insiders receive 1 point for every $1 they spend, VIB members receive 1.25 points per $1, and Rouge receives 1.5 points per $1. But what do you do with all those points once you earn them? While you can totally hoard your points for big-buck offers (like the occasional full-sized bestseller), you could also cash them in as you go for mini 100-, 250-, 500-, and 750-point rewards that last a lot longer than you'd think.
To make that deliberation process easier, we've rounded up the best gratis products you can earn from Sephora's Rewards Bazaar right now. Keep clicking to check them out.