The Best New Beauty Products Coming To Sephora This Month

At Sephora, the season of giving means a cornucopia of limited-edition collabs (hi, Desi Perkins x Benefit!), glitter, advent calendars, and one-off gift sets. But low-key buried under the deluge of flashy holiday merch are new beauty launches that are not only drool-worthy in their own right, but are going to change the game in 2019.
We're talking about a very exciting sequel to Sol de Janeiro's cult-favorite Bum Bum Cream (a lighter gel that will be perfect once the snow starts to thaw). There's also a two-step cleansing system from one of Hollywood's most respected makeup artists, a self-setting concealer, and an iridescent eyeshadow practically made for NYE.
If it weren't for all the shiny holiday gift sets in the mix, these suckers would attract a lot more hype. See what's about to drop, ahead, and get ready to swoop on some of the most genius products that everyone else will be sleeping on this season.
